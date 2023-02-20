Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was killed Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection 19th and Gage.

According to the Topeka Police Department, just after 6:30 p.m. on February 19, officers were dispatched to the scene on a report of an accident where a vehicle struck an adult male pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The Topeka Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is at the scene and investigating the incident.

As of 8:00 p.m. Sunday, SW 19th St. between SW Gage and SW Atwood is closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes availble.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scranton man is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Carbondale teen killed in DUI collision
Dwayne Cheshire
Topeka man arrested, accused of sex trafficking a child
FILE
Officials search for driver who ran from accident that left Kansas man dead
FILE
2 arrested after crash leads to gunshots in East Topeka
generic crash
Two hospitalized after car flips on I-70 causing early-morning collision

Latest News

TPS award
TPS Superintendent donates award money to district scholarship fund
Salina burglaries
Five guns stolen in string of daytime Salina home burglaries
East Topeka shooting
2 arrested after crash leads to gunshots in East Topeka
Dwayne Cheshire
Topeka man arrested accused of sex trafficking a child