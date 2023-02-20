Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was killed Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection 19th and Gage.

According to the Topeka Police Department, just after 6:30 p.m. on February 19, officers were dispatched to the scene on a report of an accident where a vehicle struck an adult male pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The Topeka Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is at the scene and investigating the incident.

As of 8:00 p.m. Sunday, SW 19th St. between SW Gage and SW Atwood is closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes availble.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.