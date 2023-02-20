One arrested following weekend stabbing in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after an afternoon stabbing over the weekend in North Topeka.

Around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, the Topeka Police Department says officials were called to the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a stabbing.

When officials arrived, they said they found one male victim who had an obvious stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, TPD noted that one person nearby, later identified as David A. Lee, 24, of Topeka, was taken into custody and questioned. Lee was later booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery.

The booking report also indicates that Lee was also arrested in connection with a Topeka bench warrant.

Lee remains behind bars with no bond listed.

