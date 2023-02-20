Motorcycle driver hospitalized after crash on KC Metro highway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver in Kansas City has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash along a KC Metro highway over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:55 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of 139th St. and Donahoo Rd. in Kansas City with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2021 Harley Davidson FLTRX Dom Road Glide driven by Jeremy Joseph Juranek, 45, of Overland Park, had been headed north on K-7 when Juranek lost control of the bike.

KHP noted that the motorcycle skidded and crashed into the ditch.

Officials said Juranek was taken to Providence Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet and eye protection at the time of the crash.

