Monday forecast: Mild and breezy this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a nice weekend Presidents Day keeps the trend going. Today will be nice with temperatures in the low 60s along with mostly sunny skies. Winds today will be breezy out of the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Fire danger is elevated today in Central Kansas where winds may gust upwards of 30 mph and relative humidity will be down to 20%. Tonight will be chilly in the low 30s and Tuesday we do it all over again.

Taking Action:

Elevated fire danger west of Highway 77. Burning is not advised today. Rain still likely east of Highway 75 on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts likely less than 0.25″, possibly more in far East Kansas. Afterwards, significantly colder Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 30s.

Presidents Day (today): A few clouds this afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Winds breezy from the W at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 degrees. Winds become S at 10 to 20 mph.

The next couple days will be nice with temperatures in the 60s and more sun than clouds. Winds will be breezy today and Tuesday creating elevated fire concerns both days, especially in Central Kansas. Tuesday overnight low temperature will be our average daytime high temperature for late February in the mid to upper 40s and some areas will make 70 degrees on Wednesday, mainly south of I-70. Farther north can expect low 50s (far north) to mid 60s.

Rain is likely still on Wednesday mainly along and east of Highway 75 and will come to a stop before midnight Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side at less than 0.25″ with possibly higher amounts in far East Kansas. Wednesday’s rain will also come with big temperature changes as a cold front swipes through Wednesday evening.

The cold front will dramatically drop temperatures into the low 20s for Thursday morning and keep temperatures in the low to mid 30s Thursday afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the northwest Thursday at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures lower into the low teens and possibly single digits Thursday night and Friday will be another cold day in the mid 30s. We quickly rebound right on time for the weekend with temperatures becoming warmer in the 50s.

There is a chance for scattered rain and a few thunderstorms next Monday/Monday night. This could be an areawide rainfall for Northeast and North-Central Kansas. Let’s hope it plays out.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

