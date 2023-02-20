Lawrence man tased, arrested after threatening business that fired him with gun

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was arrested after he had to be brought down by a taser following threats he allegedly made with a gun at a business that recently fired him.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Monday, Feb. 20, that officials were able to safely arrest a man, later identified as Marquis Deshan Lee, 48, of Lawrence, after witnesses said he went into his former place of work and pulled a gun.

Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officials said they were called to the 1100 block of Horizon Dr. with reports of the threat. Employees reported that Lee had recently been fired and came in making threats and showing a handgun. He left after he saw that a woman he believed was responsible for his termination was not there.

LPD indicated that attempted to make contact with Lee via phone calls, however, the line disconnected or went to voicemail. Officials then learned where he was and attempted to arrest him in the hall of an apartment complex.

Officials noted that Lee physically resisted arrest and attempted to run back inside the apartment he was found in front of. To deter further escalation, they said an officer tased him and they were able to safely detain him.

LPD said it was able to recover the weapon that was suspected to have been brandished during the incident. Lee was taken to the hospital for a checkup and was then booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on interference with law enforcement, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault. He remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond.

