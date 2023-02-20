Lawrence man tased, arrested after threatening business that fired him with gun

File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.(Provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was arrested after he had to be brought down by a taser following threats he allegedly made with a gun at a business that recently fired him.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Monday, Feb. 20, that officials were able to safely arrest a man, later identified as Marquis Deshan Lee, 48, of Lawrence, after witnesses said he went into his former place of work and pulled a gun.

Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officials said they were called to the 1100 block of Horizon Dr. with reports of the threat. Employees reported that Lee had recently been fired and came in making threats and showing a handgun. He left after he saw that a woman he believed was responsible for his termination was not there.

LPD indicated that attempted to make contact with Lee via phone calls, however, the line disconnected or went to voicemail. Officials then learned where he was and attempted to arrest him in the hall of an apartment complex.

Officials noted that Lee physically resisted arrest and attempted to run back inside the apartment he was found in front of. To deter further escalation, they said an officer tased him and they were able to safely detain him.

LPD said it was able to recover the weapon that was suspected to have been brandished during the incident. Lee was taken to the hospital for a checkup and was then booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on interference with law enforcement, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault. He remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Cheshire
Topeka man arrested, accused of sex trafficking a child
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
FILE
2 arrested after crash leads to gunshots in East Topeka
FILE
Officials search for driver who ran from accident that left Kansas man dead
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
After national spotlight, Kansas groups urge lawmakers to legalize marijuana

Latest News

Gov. Kelly announces the expansion of a computer chip production facility in Kansas on Feb. 20,...
$1.9 billion computer chip production facility to make its way to Kansas
FILE - Shawnee County Commission February 11 2016
Coalition launches platform to help Kansans engage in public service
FILE
Kansas lawmakers introduce bill to legalize booze deliveries
FILE
Evergy opens contest for local projects to win $10K, volunteers