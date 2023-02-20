Lake Shawnee to close as newly stocked Rainbow Trout acclimate

FILE
FILE(KNOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee is set to close as newly stocked Rainbow Trout acclimate to their new environment.

Officials with Shawnee County Parks + Recreation say that as long as the weather allows, they have scheduled the winter trout stocking at Lake Shawnee for 3 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the main boat ramp. The public has been invited to watch as 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout are released into the lake.

After the lake is stocked, staff indicated that Lake Shawnee will be closed until 6 a.m. on March 4 to allow the fish time to disperse and acclimate to their new surroundings.

Officials noted that the stocking is done in partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as part of the Communities Fisheries Assistance Program.

Trout season runs through April 15, during which anglers are required to have a $14.50 trout permit which may be bought at most locations where fishing licenses are sold or online.

“Shawnee County is pleased to continue our partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to enhance the fishing experience for the residents and visitors at lake Shawnee,” said John Bell, parks superintendent.

Officials indicated CFAP funds have offset the cost of fishing programs at Lake Shawnee - including the stocking of the lake with trout in the spring and fall of each year.

SCP+R noted that the trout stocking program started in 1979 when KDWP Secretary Mike Hayden approached Parks and Rec. Director Ted Ensley about stocking the lake.

For more information about trout season in Kansas, click HERE.

