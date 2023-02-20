KU’s Gradey Dick named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas freshman guard Gradey Dick has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

Dick scored a career-high 26 points in the Jayhawks’ 87-76 road win at Oklahoma State on Tuesday. Plus he had three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. To cap the week off, he scored 16 points and had five rebounds and two steals against No. 9 Baylor, helping KU to a 87-71 win.

He averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals last week. This marks the third time he’s won the award this season.

He and the Jayhawks will look to make it five wins in a row when they venture to take on TCU on the road on Monday at 8:00 p.m.

