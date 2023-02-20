Kansas water issues getting renewed attention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concerns over the future of water in our state are flooding the Statehouse.

The Governor proposed more funding for water projects, and a major bill passed out of committee last week.

Susan Metzger has many roles in Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture, including director of the Kansas Water Resources Institute. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain why water resource issues need attention.

Metzger said western Kansas and eastern Kansas have different issues, with the western part of the state getting its water from groundwater aquifers, while the eastern portion relies on surface water and reservoirs. She said agriculture is large focus in water resource discussions as a larger driver for the economy.

Watch the interview to hear more of the discussion. Metzger also advises reaching out to local K-State Research & Extension offices for information on available resources to assist conservation efforts.

