Kansas lawmakers introduce bill to legalize booze deliveries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers have introduced a bill that would legalize the home delivery of liquor and malt beverages at the request of Walmart.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs introduced Senate Bill 253 to legalize the home delivery of alcohol. The legislation was requested by Mike O’Neal on behalf of Walmart Stores, Inc.

The bill would authorize the home delivery of alcohol by licensed retailers, licensed clubs, drinking establishments, restaurants and third-party delivery services such as DoorDash or EatStreet.

The legislation would require third-party delivery services to hold a permit to allow the holder to deliver alcohol on behalf of the retailer. All drivers who do deliver alcohol would be required to be at least 21 years old.

In order to verify that the resident the booze is delivered to is of legal age, the bill requires those who do deliver liquor to carry “identification scanning software technology or an alternative approved by the director.”

Retailers, however, will retain sole discretion to decide whether to accept an order and complete a transaction or not.

The bill would also require delivery drivers to be trained and certified to deliver alcoholic beverages. While it would allow delivers to guests of hotels for personal consumption, it would bar the delivery of alcoholic beverages to the following:

Those under 21

Those unable to provide valid government-issued photographic identification

Those who are noticeably intoxicated

Any address designated as a locker, mailbox, package shipping location or similar service or stage facility business

Any place of worship

Any daycare

Any elementary or secondary school

Any public or private postsecondary educational institution

Any place of business that is licensed under the liquor control act, cereal malt beverages act or the club and drinking establishment act

The bill is still relatively fresh on the desk of legislators, a hearing and vote are expected later this session.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

