Kansas cities found to be among hardest working in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that cities in Kansas are among the hardest working in the nation.

With Employee Appreciation Day on March 3 and Americans working an average of 1,791 hours each year, - more than many other industrialized countries - personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Feb. 20, that it has released its report on 2023′s Hardest Working Cities in America.

In order to find which cities have the hardest working employees, WalletHub said it compared the 116 largest cities across data sets that range from employment rate to average hours worked per week to share of workers with multiple jobs.

The report ranked Kansas City 46th overall with a total score of 64.34. It ranked 45th for direct work factors and 48th for indirect work factors. Meanwhile, Wichita ranked 60th with a total score of 61.31. It ranked 68th for direct work factors and 64th for indirect work factors.

WalletHub noted that direct work factors include average workweek hours, the employment rate, the share of homes with no working adults, the share of workers who leave unused vacation time, the share of workers who are engaged and the share of idle youth. It said indirect factors include average commute times, the share of workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours, the share of residents who participate in organizations and average daily leisure time.

To the west, Denver ranked 16th overall with a total score of 69.75. It ranked 15th for direct factors and 47th for indirect factors. Aurora ranked 21st overall with a total score of 68.58. It ranked 27th for direct factors and 25th for indirect factors. Colorado Springs ranked 53rd overall with a total score of 63.20. It ranked 57th for direct factors and 34th for indirect factors.

To the north, Omaha ranked 23rd overall with a total score of 68.23. It ranked 36th for direct factors and 18th for indirect factors. Lincoln ranked 62nd overall with a total score of 60.99. It ranked 73rd for direct factors and 21st for indirect factors.

To the south, Oklahoma City ranked 36th overall with a total score of 65.42. It ranked 20th for direct factors and 100th for indirect factors. Tulsa ranked 55th overall with a total score of 62.26. It ranked 44th for direct factors and 114th for indirect factors.

To the east, St. Louis ranked 73rd overall with a total score of 59.39. It ranked 74th for direct factors and 41st for indirect factors.

According to the report, the hardest-working cities are:

San Francisco, Cali. Anchorage, Alaska Irving, Texas Virginia Beach, Va. Washington, D.C.

The report found the cities that work the least are:

Burlington, Vt. Detroit, Mich. Buffalo, N.Y. Bridgeport, Conn. Cleveland, Ohio

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.