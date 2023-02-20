Inspiring runway show highlights return of in-person Couture for Cancer fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event that takes a fashionable approach to fighting cancer returns this year fully in person.

The first round of silent auction items for Couture for Cancer opened at 5 p.m. Monday. Stephanie Weiter with the American Cancer Society and Sara Schultz, who is chairing this year’s runway show, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

Couture for Cancer includes a silent auction, live auction, and runway show, plus food, drinks and fun! The silent auction will be open to everyone, and not require a ticket purchase to participate.

The event is 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 4 at Townsite Ballroom. Register and get tickets at Couture2023.givesmart.com.

