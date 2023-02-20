Inspiring runway show highlights return of in-person Couture for Cancer fundraiser

The first found of auction items for this year's Couture for Cancer opens 5pm Feb. 20. The in-person event is March 4th at Townsite Ballroom in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event that takes a fashionable approach to fighting cancer returns this year fully in person.

The first round of silent auction items for Couture for Cancer opened at 5 p.m. Monday. Stephanie Weiter with the American Cancer Society and Sara Schultz, who is chairing this year’s runway show, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

Couture for Cancer includes a silent auction, live auction, and runway show, plus food, drinks and fun! The silent auction will be open to everyone, and not require a ticket purchase to participate.

The event is 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 4 at Townsite Ballroom. Register and get tickets at Couture2023.givesmart.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Cheshire
Topeka man arrested, accused of sex trafficking a child
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
FILE
2 arrested after crash leads to gunshots in East Topeka
FILE
Officials search for driver who ran from accident that left Kansas man dead
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
After national spotlight, Kansas groups urge lawmakers to legalize marijuana

Latest News

John Sidwell with Topeka's Arab Shrine Temple talks about the upcoming Shrine Circus.
Arab Shrine Circus returns to Topeka
John Sidwell with Topeka's Arab Shrine Temple talks about the upcoming Shrine Circus.
Arab Shrine Circus returns to Topeka
Sara Schultz and Stephanie Weiter discuss the upcoming Couture for Cancer fundraiser.
Inspiring runway show highlights return of in-person Couture for Cancer fundraiser
Susan Metzger
Kansas water issues getting renewed attention