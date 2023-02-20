Group urges adults to advise teens during dating violence awareness month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local group has urged adults to speak with teens about healthy dating habits during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

SOS, Inc., of Emporia, says on Monday, Feb. 20, that unfortunate experiences and dating violence in teen relationships can harm their physical and mental health. As February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, it said it has joined other organizations across the nation to help teenagers develop healthy and respectful relationships.

The organization indicated that parents play an important role in teen dating violence as positive parenting can make a huge difference in how tolerant adolescents are to unhealthy behaviors. Parents and other influential adults have an impact and can model healthy relationship behavior.

Of students aged 12 to 18 that have dated, SOS said a national survey found that almost 70% had experienced some kind of abuse. This could include physical or sexual violence, stalking or even physical aggression.

While dating violence happens to adolescents of all backgrounds, SOS said factors like racism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism and more can increase the risk of youth who enter relationships. However, it said while dating violence is common, early intervention with education and support can change the beliefs and ideas that enable abuse. A discussion can open the door for teens to identify healthy behaviors they should look for and help them understand how to recognize unhealthy ones.

SOS indicated that if healthy behaviors are taught starting as children, the information can aid in healthy development. For example, it said not forcing children to hug someone and encouraging them to ask friends if it is okay to give them a hug can help them understand their right to make choices about their bodies.

The organization noted that it can be complicated and awkward to talk to teens about healthy relationships and dating, however, it is important for them to build healthy relationship behaviors and help adults identify warning sings of abuse a teen could be experiencing.

SOS said adults can encourage supportive and nonjudgmental communication through conversation. Teens are more likely to be open when they do not feel pressured, so listening is important. Open-ended and strategic questions can start the conversation and it helps to validate, empathize and create a space for them to feel safe.

The organization indicated that adults in this situation should believe what is being shared, even if it is hard to hear. Adults and teens can also talk about safety and talk through the next steps together.

SOS noted that it offers a Survivor Support Group for Teens at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Teen survivors of sexual abuse or assault, domestic violence or child abuse or neglect can join the group as leaders use art, games, activities and more to build connections after trauma.

If a teen - or anyone - is experiencing dating violence, SOS said it has a 24-hour helpline available at 1-800-825-1295.

