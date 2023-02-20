Gas prices slowly continue to fall in Kansas, remain steady nationally

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As gas prices remain at a steady $3.41 nationally, prices in Kansas continue to fall to an average of $3.12.

AAA indicates that gas prices in Kansas slowly continue to drop. On Monday, Feb. 20, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas was recorded at $3.12, which is one cent less than the previous day, two cents less than the previous week and nine cents less than the previous year. However, it is still about eight cents more than Kansas paid in January.

For diesel, AAA noted that drivers paid an average of $4.01 at the pump which is two cents less than the previous day, four cents less than the previous week and three cents less than the previous month. However, compared to the same day in 2022, drivers paid about 35 cents more at the pump.

Nationally, gas prices have held steady for about a week now with an average of $3.41 for a gallon of unleaded gas. Which is nearly 30 cents more than the average in Kansas.

Regionally, drivers in the Wichita area saw averages of $3.02 for unleaded and $3.88 for diesel. The Kansas City area recorded an average of $3.08 for a gallon of unleaded and $3.97 for diesel. Lawrence area residents saw averages of $3.09 for unleaded and $3.97 for diesel. Drivers in the Capital City saw averages of $3.10 for unleaded and $3.99 for diesel. In Manhattan, drivers saw averages of $3.16 for unleaded and $3.93 for diesel.

According to GasBuddy.com, drivers in the Topeka area could find the cheapest prices at Gas and Shop at 1900 NW Topeka Blvd. and Valero at 2044 NW Tyler St. for $2.89 for unleaded. And in the Manhattan area, drivers could find the cheapest prices at the Short Stop in Wamego for $3.07. GasBuddy did not show complete data for Emporia.

