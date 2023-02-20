Evergy opens contest for local projects to win $10K, volunteers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Evergy has opened an annual contest in which local projects compete to win $10,000 and employee volunteers to help.

Officials with Evergy say that in 2022, the Spread Good Energy Hometown Grants program helped several community projects and attracted more than 15,000 votes as supporters helped choose the winning organization.

For the 2023 program, Evergy indicated that interested non-profit organizations can apply for a grant to support a project or program. Winning organizations will be awarded up to $10,000 as well as a day with its employee volunteers to aid in the project.

“We’re looking for innovative projects that Spread Good Energy in our community!” said Elizabeth Danforth, director of corporate social impact. “If you know of a non-profit agency that has a 501c3 designation in our service area, volunteer with one of these agencies or just want to spread the word, tell them to apply and let us know how we can help them spread good energy.”

Evergy noted that organizations can apply for a grant or project online as completed applications are required to be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 2. Officials will then choose 10 projects to move to a public voting phase where customers and the public will be asked to choose the winner. Voting will be held between march 10 and 24.

According to officials, the top four projects with the most votes will e declared winners and each will be given up to $10,000 for their project. Winners will be announced on March 28. Evergy volunteers will then partner with the organizations to work on the projects between April 14 and 30.

Evergy indicated that project examples include:

Improvement of a community space that helps vulnerable and underserved populations.

Build or enhancement projects for an environmental project like a park, public garden or trail.

Program designs to help stimulate workforce readiness or youth development.

Evergy noted that 2022 Hometown Grant recipients included:

Noyes Home for Children - Energizing the Preschool Playground, St. Joseph, Mo.

Girl Scouts of NE KS and NW MO - Building Strengths with New Climbing Wall, Tonganoxie.

Kansas State Rose Gardens - Bringing Life Back to the Rose Garden, Manhattan.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum - Monarch Plaza Makeover, Kansas City, Mo.

