Coalition launches platform to help Kansans engage in public service

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A coalition of organizations from around the state have launched a platform to help Kansans become engaged in public service and demystify the process.

The Kansas Farm Bureau announced on Monday, Feb. 20, that a coalition of organizations in the Sunflower State has launched Engaged Kansas - a first-of-its-kind effort to encourage and support those who want to make a change to consider local public service.

“Whether it’s coaching a youth baseball team, serving as a school board member or participating with a local service organization, it is that involvement that builds community and culture,” said Brad Bergsma, immediate past president of the Kansas Association of School Boards and Goodland USD 352 school board member. “Ultimately when individuals work collectively for common goals, you can create a stronger community.”

The Bureau noted that partners include the Kansas Association of Counties, Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas Chamber, Kansas Leadership Center and League of Kansas Municipalities.

“Kansas Farm Bureau is excited to work with other organizations that value public service to provide resources for hometown leaders,” Kansas Farm Bureau President Joe Newland said. “As a former school board member and state representative, I know how rewarding public service can be. Engaged Kansas is a great resource for people passionate about enhancing their community to discover opportunities to serve in local government.”

According to the Farm Bureau, Kansas has more than 6,000 elected positions on school boards, county commissions and municipal governments across the state. The goal is to encourage and support Kansans who wish to serve their communities.

“Our state and local communities only succeed when our citizens are engaged but the idea of running for elected office can be daunting,” Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said. “Engaged Kansas helps remove barriers and provides the tools and understanding needed to get involved in public service.”

The Bureau noted that Engaged Kansas is a nonpartisan, nonpolicy-specific endeavor to demystify the process of becoming a public servant and develop leaders to drive progress from the ground up.

For more resources and training, click HERE.

