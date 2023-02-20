Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A child in Kentucky was left with serious injuries after authorities said he was attacked by a group of dogs.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the mauling happened on Saturday at a home in Frankfort.

Police said the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.

All four of the dogs are now in quarantine at the Franklin County Humane Society.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Cheshire
Topeka man arrested, accused of sex trafficking a child
FILE
2 arrested after crash leads to gunshots in East Topeka
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
FILE
Officials search for driver who ran from accident that left Kansas man dead
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
After national spotlight, Kansas groups urge lawmakers to legalize marijuana

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
FILE
Evergy opens contest for local projects to win $10K, volunteers
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting