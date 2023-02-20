Arab Shrine Circus returns to Topeka

The 83rd annual Arab Shrine Circus visits Topeka's Stormont Vail Events Center Feb. 24, 25 and 26.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual tradition returns to the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

The Arab Shrine Circus brings its 83rd annual show to Topeka.

John Sidwell with Topeka’s Arab Shrine Temple visited Eye on NE Kansas with details. He also talked about how the circus benefits the Topeka Arab Shrine Temple’s operations.

Topeka 2023 Arab Shrine Circus

Feb. 24: 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 9:30 a.m., 2:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 26: 12:30 & 5:30 p.m.

Stormont Vail Events Center

BOGO coupon at arabshriners.org

