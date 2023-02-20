Arab Shrine Circus returns to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual tradition returns to the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

The Arab Shrine Circus brings its 83rd annual show to Topeka.

John Sidwell with Topeka’s Arab Shrine Temple visited Eye on NE Kansas with details. He also talked about how the circus benefits the Topeka Arab Shrine Temple’s operations.

Topeka 2023 Arab Shrine Circus

Feb. 24: 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 9:30 a.m., 2:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 26: 12:30 & 5:30 p.m.

Stormont Vail Events Center

BOGO coupon at arabshriners.org

