$1.9 billion computer chip production facility to make its way to Kansas

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - As a computer chip shortage in the U.S. causes prices to skyrocket, one company will open a new $1.9 billion computer chip production facility in the Sunflower State and create thousands of jobs.

On Monday, Feb. 20, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly traveled to EMP Shield in Burlington to announce that the company will invest $1.9 billion in a computer chip production facility in the Sunflower State.

“Bringing economic prosperity to every corner of the state – particularly rural Kansas – has been a priority since my very first day in office,” Kelly said. “We achieve that with this project, creating thousands of high-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree and proving that every Kansas community is ripe for investment and growth.”

Gov. Kelly indicated that the move will produce thousands of highly-coveted computer chips per week and create 1,200 new jobs. Wages for the new positions will average $66,000 each year.

“This high-tech advanced manufacturing project will provide lucrative career opportunities for hard-working Kansans,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Our economic development strategy is designed to keep nurturing the roots of our young talent so they can remain here in Kansas.”

Like Integra Technologies, Kelly said EMP Shield will use the state’s support to apply for federal CHIPS funds to round out needed resources to complete the expansion.

