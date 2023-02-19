Two hospitalized after car flips on I-70 causing early-morning collision

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Topeka and another from Guatemala were both hospitalized following an early-morning collision on I-70 near Lawrence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 191 on westbound I-70 with reports of a collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Rolando Eder-Perez, 20, of Guatemala, had drifted onto the shoulder, veered back onto the road and hit a delineator post. Eder-Perez then overcorrected and the car hit a barrier wall which caused it to flip and land across a lane of traffic.

As crews responded to the first crash, KHP noted that a 2008 Jeep Patriot driven by Alejandro Roman-Garcia, 24, of Topeka, had been headed west and hit the overturned vehicle which forced it into a second lane of traffic.

Officials said the impact caused the Jeep to hit a barrier wall and land in the same lane the Impala had previously occupied.

KHP indicated that Roman-Garcia was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries while Eder-Perez was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City also with suspected serious injuries.

