TPS Superintendent donates award money to district scholarship fund

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPS superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson has donated her award money from a recent honor to the district’s scholarship fund.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says that Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson has been named the 2023 Woman Superintendent in School Leadership awardee. She was chosen by the national superintendent’s association, the American Association of School Administrators.

Each year, TPS noted that AASA awards one female superintendent in the U.S. who shows talent, creativity and vision in the job to award the honor to.

As a result, USD 501 indicated that Dr. Anderson will donate her financial award to the Topeka Public Schools Foundation for student scholarships.

Anderson said she is honored that her district has been highlighted around the nation for its excellence and that it is a privilege to represent outstanding women superintendents.

Anderson also noted that the award is especially meaningful during Black History month as she is the first Black female superintendent in the Capital City and one fo three Black female superintendents in the Sunflower State.

TPS extended a special thanks to Horace Mann for supporting public education and sponsoring the award.

The district did not disclose the amount of the donation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.