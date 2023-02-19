Topeka man arrested, accused of sex trafficking a child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who has been accused of human trafficking a child to engage in sexual acts has been booked into jail.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, officials found Dwayne G. Cheshire, 57, of Topeka, in the 600 block of NW Kansas Ave. where he was arrested.

TPD indicated that Cheshire was arrested in relation to an ongoing child sex crimes investigation where he and the victim are known to each other.

Cheshire was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated human trafficking - hiring a child under the age of 14 to engage in sexual acts

Aggravated human trafficking - hiring a child over the age of 14 to engage in sexual acts

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child - fondling

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child - fondling a child younger than 14

Cheshire remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond. His first appearance has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 1.

