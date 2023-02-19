Sunday forecast: Sunny, warm and less windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be a great finish to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s, sunny skies and winds not nearly as gusty as yesterday. Winds today will begin out of the southwest and become northwest in the afternoon at 10 to 15 mph. Overnight tonight before midnight there is a chance for sprinkles in the area and skies will briefly become cloudy before turning sunny again Monday morning. We are tracking nice weather through Tuesday and a rain chance in East Kansas Wednesday then cold air breaks down the door and rushes into Kansas to end the week.

Taking Action:

Possible sprinkles north of I-70 Sunday night, minimal accumulation if anything. Dry air may prevent any moisture from making the ground. Chance for rain Wednesday followed by significant cool down to end the week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds becoming NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds light and variable.

Presidents Day: A few clouds, but mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds WSW 10 to 20 mph.

If you have the day off Monday it will be a great day to enjoy and spend outdoors. Temperatures Monday will likely reach at least 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Light winds become north briefly overnight Monday night but south winds rebound by Tuesday afternoon at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures Tuesday stay warm in the upper 50s and low 60s with a few clouds overhead.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, except for maybe northern Kansas. Temperatures will range from the low 50s in northern Kansas to the low 70s south of I-70. Winds will be breezy again from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. An area of low pressure will move through Kansas during the day bringing an intense cold front Wednesday evening (earlier in northern Kansas). Temperatures will drop behind the front into the low 20s and teens Wednesday night.

Any rain Wednesday will likely be found southeast of a line from Wichita to Topeka to Hiawatha (basically southeast of I-335). Rainfall amounts appear limited with less than 0.25″ expected for areas that see rain Wednesday. Afterwards, we are cold in the 30s for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will quickly rebound t the 50s again by next weekend.

8-day forecast. (WIBW)

