Officials search for person behind shooting of construction equipment

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CUBA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for the person responsible for shooting a construction company’s John Deere equipment.

The Republic Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, officials were called to a home in the 800 block of 260 Rd., south of Cuba, with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said employees of Blattner Energy reported that a John Deere Motor Grader had been shot at overnight.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to the Republic Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-527-5658.

