Officials search for man missing from Lawrence for weeks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lawrence are searching for a man that has not been heard from in weeks.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, the Lawrence Police Department said it needs the public’s help to find missing Jamel Dorison Reed, 38.

LPD noted that Reed was last seen on Feb. 6 and that his family has not been able to reach him since.

Officials indicated that they are working to track Reed’s last known whereabouts, but have asked for the public’s assistance.

If anyone has seen Reed or knows where he may be, they should report that information to LPD at 785-832-7501.

