Officials search for man missing from Lawrence for weeks

Jamel Reed
Jamel Reed(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lawrence are searching for a man that has not been heard from in weeks.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, the Lawrence Police Department said it needs the public’s help to find missing Jamel Dorison Reed, 38.

LPD noted that Reed was last seen on Feb. 6 and that his family has not been able to reach him since.

Officials indicated that they are working to track Reed’s last known whereabouts, but have asked for the public’s assistance.

If anyone has seen Reed or knows where he may be, they should report that information to LPD at 785-832-7501.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scranton man is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Carbondale teen killed in DUI collision
FILE - The Topeka Zoo has officially announced the arrival of its new female Sumatran Tiger.
Topeka Zoo’s new female tiger arrived
Homicide Investigation
Two suspects arrested in Crawford Co. homicide
Kansas City man seriously injured in five-vehicle crash

Latest News

Dr. Tiffany Anderson is named 2023 Women Superintendent in School Leadership awardee on Feb....
TPS Superintendent donates award money to district scholarship fund
FILE
Officials search for person behind shooting of construction equipment
FILE
Driver dies after thrown from car along NW Kansas highway
Joshua Ransom
KC man arrested after Topeka woman’s purse stolen, car damaged