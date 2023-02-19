Officials search for driver who ran from accident that left Kansas man dead

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST
WINFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are in search of the driver of a 1995 Camero who ran from the scene of an accident that left their passenger dead.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of 33rd Ave. and Meadowlark Ln. in Winfield with reports of a fatal crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a 1995 Chevrolet Camero had been headed east on 33rd Ave. when it crossed the center line and then flipped into a telephone pole.

KHP said the driver ran from the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, Nicolas R. Morris, 27, of Arkansas City was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

