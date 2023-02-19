KC man arrested after Topeka woman’s purse stolen, car damaged

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has been arrested for a late-January incident in Topeka in which he allegedly stole her purse and damaged her car.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Jan. 29, officials were called to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of SE Pioneer Way.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Joshua P. R. Ransom Sr., 40, of Kansas City, had allegedly broken into a woman’s home and got into a fight with her. Afterward, he stole her purse and damaged her car. He then ran from the scene.

Just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, officials said they were able to find Ransom in the area. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated burglary

Domestic battery

Theft

Stalking

Criminal damage to property

Ransom no longer remains behind bars.

