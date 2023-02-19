Kansas City man seriously injured in five-vehicle crash

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving five vehicles Friday evening in Wyandotte County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a 2009 Volkswagen GTI was travelling too fast while attempting a lane change on eastbound I-70 inside Kansas City, Kansas city limits. The vehicle struck a Ford Focus that was in the other lane, which caused the Ford to sideswipe a third vehicle. A fourth vehicle observed the collision, slowed down to avoid it, and was rear-ended by a fifth vehicle.

The driver of the Ford, Roberto Rodriguez, 56, of Kansas City, Kansas, suffered serious injuries from the crash and was taken to Truman Medical Center.

There were no other reported injuries from the accident.

