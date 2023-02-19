Kansas City man seriously injured in five-vehicle crash

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Alex Carter
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving five vehicles Friday evening in Wyandotte County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a 2009 Volkswagen GTI was travelling too fast while attempting a lane change on eastbound I-70 inside Kansas City, Kansas city limits. The vehicle struck a Ford Focus that was in the other lane, which caused the Ford to sideswipe a third vehicle. A fourth vehicle observed the collision, slowed down to avoid it, and was rear-ended by a fifth vehicle.

The driver of the Ford, Roberto Rodriguez, 56, of Kansas City, Kansas, suffered serious injuries from the crash and was taken to Truman Medical Center.

There were no other reported injuries from the accident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scranton man is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Carbondale teen killed in DUI collision
Geary County sheriff's deputies arrested Destynee L. Thomas, of Topeka, late Thursday morning...
Topeka woman, 27, arrested in connection with fleeing and eluding on I-70
Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
Topeka Police say a person arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night.
Topeka Police investigating Thursday night shooting
Manhattan High School
Manhattan High School goes into lockdown due to social media threat

Latest News

Topeka fire crews respond to vacant house fire
Topeka fire crews respond to vacant house fire
Two suspects arrested in Crawford Co. homicide
Two suspects arrested in Crawford Co. homicide
Carbondale teen killed in DUI collision
Carbondale teen killed in DUI collision
No. 5 KU rallies to overcome No. 9 Baylor