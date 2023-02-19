Jury finds Scranton man guilty of ex-girlfriend’s brutal axe murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County jury has found that a man from Scranton is guilty of brutally murdering his ex-girlfriend with an axe.

Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that on Friday, Feb. 17, a jury returned a guilty verdict for John K. Ewing, 62, of Scranton, for murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, criminal threat and interference with law enforcement.

Ewing was found guilty of the brutal axe murder of his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Stephens, 58, in the Coachlight South mobile home park in April 2021.

Ewing’s sentencing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 12.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.