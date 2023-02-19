Five guns stolen in string of daytime Salina home burglaries

FILE
FILE(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five firearms have been reported stolen in connection to a string of recent Salina home burglaries that all happened in the daylight.

The Salina Police Department says that it has opened an investigation into a string of home burglaries that happened between Feb. 13 and Feb. 15. It said the crimes happened in the west part of the city:

  • 1600 block of Beach St.
  • 800 block of Custer St.
  • 1300 block of W. Republic Ave.
  • 800 block of W. Republic Ave.

Officials indicated that each burglary was committed between 5:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. while homeowners were away for the day. Some homes were left unsecured while others were broken into. The stolen property includes five firearms and damages have been estimated at $2,500.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scranton man is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Carbondale teen killed in DUI collision
FILE - The Topeka Zoo has officially announced the arrival of its new female Sumatran Tiger.
Topeka Zoo’s new female tiger arrived
Homicide Investigation
Two suspects arrested in Crawford Co. homicide
Kansas City man seriously injured in five-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
After national spotlight, Kansas groups urge lawmakers to legalize marijuana
Dr. Tiffany Anderson is named 2023 Women Superintendent in School Leadership awardee on Feb....
TPS Superintendent donates award money to district scholarship fund
Jamel Reed
Officials search for man missing from Lawrence for weeks
FILE
Officials search for person behind shooting of construction equipment