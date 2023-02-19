Five guns stolen in string of daytime Salina home burglaries

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five firearms have been reported stolen in connection to a string of recent Salina home burglaries that all happened in the daylight.

The Salina Police Department says that it has opened an investigation into a string of home burglaries that happened between Feb. 13 and Feb. 15. It said the crimes happened in the west part of the city:

1600 block of Beach St.

800 block of Custer St.

1300 block of W. Republic Ave.

800 block of W. Republic Ave.

Officials indicated that each burglary was committed between 5:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. while homeowners were away for the day. Some homes were left unsecured while others were broken into. The stolen property includes five firearms and damages have been estimated at $2,500.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

