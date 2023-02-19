Emporia Police tase, arrest man after reckless driving call, foot chase

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police tased and arrested a man over the weekend after they received reports of reckless driving and the driver attempted to run away.

KVOE reports that on Saturday evening, Feb. 18, the Emporia Police Department arrested one man after a brief foot chase and reckless driving incident.

Officials said the incident began just after 10 p.m. when they received reports of a reckless driver who had been speeding and tailgating other vehicles. They said they saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the 500 block of Albert Dr. and pulled the driver over.

During the stop, EPD indicated that the driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away. He went eastbound, then northbound before he was tased by officers and fell to the ground.

Officials noted that the suspect was checked out by Emporia EMS and was then taken to the Lyon Co. Jail. Formal charges are pending and officials have not released the suspect’s identity.

