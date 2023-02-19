Driver dies after thrown from car along NW Kansas highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DRESDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after they were thrown from the car they were driving after it flipped off of a northwestern Kansas highway over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on Kansas Highway 383 - about 7 miles northeast of the Highway 123 junction at Dresden - with reports of a fatal crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a car had been headed south on the highway and ran off the road to the right where the road curves left. From here, the driver overcorrected which caused the vehicle to slide sideways into the ditch where it spun 180 degrees and then rolled.

Officials noted that the driver had been thrown from the vehicle as it rolled.

KHP has not released any information about who the driver may be or what kind of vehicle they were driving.

