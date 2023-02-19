Downtown Delta-8 Store Broken into, thousands of dollars in damages

Brett Harris, owner of KannaBliss, is looking for answers after someone broke into his business.
Brett Harris, owner of KannaBliss, is looking for answers after someone broke into his business.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brett Harris, owner of KannaBliss, is looking for answers after someone broke into his business.

Surveillance footage shows a man throwing a rock through the glass, causing thousands of dollars in damages. Harris said break-ins have been increasing amongst businesses in the area.

“Second window I’ve lost. The furniture store on the end cap moved after being kicked a couple windows in,” Harris said. “The spa on that side moved, because they had windows kicked in and needed to find a better space. So, it’s a trend.”

The Wichita Police Department is investigating. Harris said police are making good progress in their investigation, and there seems to be no motive behind the man’s actions.

Harris said downtown Wichita is a good spot to be in, but owners need to be prepared for anything.

“Don’t give up on downtown, don’t give up on it,” Harris said. “But take your precautions, make sure that your cameras, make sure that your insurance, and your protocols, and emergency numbers are set to go.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Scranton man is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Carbondale teen killed in DUI collision
Homicide Investigation
Two suspects arrested in Crawford Co. homicide
FILE - The Topeka Zoo has officially announced the arrival of its new female Sumatran Tiger.
Topeka Zoo’s new female tiger arrived
Geary County sheriff's deputies arrested Destynee L. Thomas, of Topeka, late Thursday morning...
Topeka woman, 27, arrested in connection with fleeing and eluding on I-70
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly (middle left) was joined by state and local leaders to break ground...
Gov. Kelly, state lawmakers break ground on U.S. 69 express toll lane project

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 2-19-23
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 2-19-23
Kansas City man seriously injured in five-vehicle crash
Topeka fire crews respond to vacant house fire
Topeka fire crews respond to vacant house fire
Two suspects arrested in Crawford Co. homicide
Two suspects arrested in Crawford Co. homicide