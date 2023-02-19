Downtown Delta-8 Store Broken into, thousands of dollars in damages

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brett Harris, owner of KannaBliss, is looking for answers after someone broke into his business.

Surveillance footage shows a man throwing a rock through the glass, causing thousands of dollars in damages. Harris said break-ins have been increasing amongst businesses in the area.

“Second window I’ve lost. The furniture store on the end cap moved after being kicked a couple windows in,” Harris said. “The spa on that side moved, because they had windows kicked in and needed to find a better space. So, it’s a trend.”

The Wichita Police Department is investigating. Harris said police are making good progress in their investigation, and there seems to be no motive behind the man’s actions.

Harris said downtown Wichita is a good spot to be in, but owners need to be prepared for anything.

“Don’t give up on downtown, don’t give up on it,” Harris said. “But take your precautions, make sure that your cameras, make sure that your insurance, and your protocols, and emergency numbers are set to go.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com