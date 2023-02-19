Bonkers to welcome new furry face in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A children’s entertainment staple in Topeka will welcome a new furry face to its roster to promote active lifestyles.

Officials at the Bonkers Family Fun Center in Topeka say the facility has been a favorite in the Capital City for many years as it provides a safe and fun place to play and exercise. In recent years, the facility has seen interior renovations with the additions of new games, prizes and attractions to better serve guests.

Now, the business said it has expanded even further with a new furry mascot to represent it throughout the community in a fun way. The new mascot will share the importance of conservation, healthy choices and an active life filled with joy.

Bonkers said Roary - a rainbow-striped tiger - will be introduced at a special welcome event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will include a meet and greet with pictures. All guests 12 and under will have the chance to win prizes and enjoy special games with a chance to win a free birthday party event.

Going forward, Bonkers said Roary will be its fice at community events including parades, fundraisers sporting events and more. Bonkers can be found at 5515 SW 21st St. in Topeka.

