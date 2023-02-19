2 arrested after crash leads to gunshots in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested after a collision led to shots fired in East Topeka over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed to 13 NEWS that two people are in custody after a shooting that happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of SE 21st St. and California on Sunday, Feb. 19.

TPD indicated that no injuries were reported.

Officials noted that a crash was involved in the incident, but have not released further information about the ongoing investigation.

TPD told 13 NEWS that more information would be released including the identities of the suspects later on Sunday.

