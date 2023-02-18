U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran makes stop in capital city

By Marlon Martinez
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Sen. Moran made his rounds around the capital city, making his first stop at the Law Enforcement Center. As the the leading Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, Moran helped secure federal resources for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department. He said funding for law enforcement is fundamental.

“To support officers on the street,” said Sen. Moran. “On the county road. That is a really important thing.”

The two grants, totaling over one million dollars, will benefit the sheriff’s office in the purchase of new mobile camera technology. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff said this is a major help for the department.

“This is very impactful, said Hill. “For us and the citizens of Shawnee County.”

Law enforcement leaders are feeling very grateful for the funds; they say they can spend what they have now on other important things.

“This is something that was going to take us a few years to get completely switched over, said Hill. “Some of that money I’ve been able to talk to commissioners and it’s always give and take and see what we can afford to do.”

“This is a regional asset that covers 22 counties,” said Chief of Police Wheeles. “So he’s doing quite a bit of work here to keep all of us here in Kansas safe at home.”

Sen. Moran also made a stop at the Billard Municipal Airport. Recently taking part in the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations and Innovations, Moran said taking care of airports is just as important.

“Airports in Kansas are a huge component,” said Moran. “We are the air capital of the world in this state.”

