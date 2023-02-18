Topeka fire crews respond to vacant house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Dept. responded to a structure fire just after 1 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of SW 21st street and Buchanan street.

According to one firefighter, they arrived to find the flames engulfing the home, eventually causing the roof to collapse. They said the home looked vacated and they did not find anyone in the home.

Firefighters and law enforcement officials had to block off the 21st & Buchanan street intersection to allow a hose to connect to a fire hydrant and run across the street to the home.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will have more details when they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.