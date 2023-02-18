Teen killed in alleged DUI crash.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Scranton man is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.

Officials were called just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 on reports of an accident just north of 97th street on the northbound lanes of Hwy. 75 in Shawnee Co.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Anthony Tugwell, 40, of Scranton, was driving south in the northbound lanes on the highway when he struck a second vehicle head-on.

The driver of the second vehicle, Alyssa Lee, 16, of Carbondale, was transported to Stormont Vail hospital, but died as a result of her injuries.

Tugwell was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for aggravated battery, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway. His bond is set at $50,000.

His court date scheduled for June 1.

