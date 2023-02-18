Saturday night forecast: skies clear tonight, warm again Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southwest winds have gusted between 30-40 mph all afternoon and will stay breezy overnight tonight before winding down for Sunday. The clouds will dissipate overnight and we are looking at sunny skies Sunday morning and lasting through the daytime. Temperatures Sunday will be nice again in the mid to upper 50s Sunday. Winds become less windy Sunday and will shift to be from the northwest in the afternoon at 10 to 15 mph.

Taking Action:

Possible sprinkles north of I-70 Sunday night, minimal accumulation if anything. Dry air may prevent any moisture from making the ground. Chance for rain Wednesday followed by significant cool down to end the week.

Tonight: Skies clearing overnight. Lows in the low 30s. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds becoming NW in the afternoon around 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday will be a nice day in the upper 50s with winds becoming NW at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be sunny. There are some indications of a few sprinkles Sunday night north of I-70, but dry air may take over and eliminate that chance. We should remain dry through the remaining weekend into President’s Day on Monday.

If you have the day off Monday it will be a great day to enjoy and spend outdoors. Temperatures Monday will likely reach at least 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Light winds become north briefly overnight Monday night but south winds rebound by Tuesday afternoon at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures Tuesday stay warm in the upper 50s and low 60s with a few clouds overhead.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, except for maybe northern Kansas. Temperatures will range from the low 50s in northern Kansas to as warm as 70 degrees south of I-70. Winds will be breezy again from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. An area of low pressure will move through Kansas during the day bringing an intense cold front Wednesday evening (earlier in northern Kansas). Temperatures will drop behind the front into the low 20s and teens Wednesday night.

There is a slight chance for rain in Northeast Kansas when the front blows through, however rainfall may stay east of the area. This will be something to keep an eye on going forward. Otherwise, we stay dry and chillier to end the coming week with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.