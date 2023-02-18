Saturday forecast: Gusty winds and warm temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plan for a windy and warm day today to kick off the weekend. Southwest winds will be at 15 to 25 mph with gusts close to 40 mph this afternoon. We’ll also see clouds increase going through the day and may squeeze out some sprinkles (likely not...) when some weak energy passes by this afternoon. Strong winds will create favorable fire conditions today across much of Northeast and Central Kansas so be advised that outdoor burning is not recommended today.

Taking Action:

High to very high fire danger this afternoon with low relative humidity (15%-25%) and winds gusting to 40 mph. Chance for rain Wednesday followed by significant cool down to end the week.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Tonight: Skies clearing overnight. Lows in the low 30s. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds becoming NW in the afternoon around 10 mph.

High to very high fire danger Saturday afternoon. (WIBW)

SW winds should become less intense going into tonight and temperatures tonight should remain mild right around freezing. Sunday will be another nice day, even nicer than Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 50s, sunny skies and slower winds. Winds will shift to be from the northwest Sunday afternoon. Sunday night will be slightly chilly in the upper 20s and south winds returning at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday is President George Washington’s birthday and the weather will cooperate. Temperatures Monday will be around 60 degrees with breezy southwest winds again at 10 to 15 mph and a few clouds overhead, but mostly sunny. Tuesday continues to be nice in the upper 50s and low 60s with breezy southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday night will stay on the warmer side in the low 40s as our next storm system approaches.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, except for maybe northern Kansas. Temperatures should be in the mid 60s (possibly warmer) with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. An area of low pressure will move through Kansas during the day bringing an intense cold front Wednesday evening (earlier in northern Kansas). Temperatures will drop behind the front into the low 20s and teens Wednesday night.

There is a slight chance for rain in Northeast Kansas when the front blows through, however rainfall may stay east of the area. This will be something to keep an eye on going forward. Otherwise, we stay dry and chillier to end the coming week with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s Thursday and Friday.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

