No. 5 KU rallies to overcome No. 9 Baylor

By Katie Maher
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - With ESPN’s College Gameday in town for this Top 10 showdown, No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat No. 9 Baylor 87-71 at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

In a match between the two most recent National Champions, the Jayhawks completely turned things around in the second half to surge ahead.

They were led by Jalen Wilson’s 21 points and 13 boards, followed by KJ Adams’ 17 points.

KU sported uniforms inspired by Black History Month, and Jayhawk legend Walt Wesley.

Kansas is now 22-5 on the season 10-4 in the conference, and will have a quick turnaround. They will venture to play No. 22 TCU in Fort Worth on Monday night, looking for revenge from their last meeting. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m.

