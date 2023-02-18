No. 12 K-State gets much needed win over No. 19 Iowa State
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 12 Kansas State men’s basketball defeated No. 19 Iowa State 61-55 in a top 20 showdown at Bramlage Coliseum, snapping their two-game losing skid.
Markquis Nowell led all scorers with 20 points and 6 rebounds, while Keyontae Johnson followed with 15 points and 6 boards.
K-State is now 20-7 on the season, 8-6 in the conference.
Up next, the Wildcats will host No. 9 Baylor at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. K-State won the last meeting between the two 97-95 in OT.
