No. 12 K-State gets much needed win over No. 19 Iowa State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 12 Kansas State men’s basketball defeated No. 19 Iowa State 61-55 in a top 20 showdown at Bramlage Coliseum, snapping their two-game losing skid.

Markquis Nowell led all scorers with 20 points and 6 rebounds, while Keyontae Johnson followed with 15 points and 6 boards.

K-State is now 20-7 on the season, 8-6 in the conference.

Up next, the Wildcats will host No. 9 Baylor at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. K-State won the last meeting between the two 97-95 in OT.

