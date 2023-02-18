Middle school musical performance concludes week-long black history celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Robinson Middle School concluded a week-long celebration of Black History Month with a special performance.

Robinson Middle School hosted a “Brave Enough” week to teach students African American history while celebrating the culture. Several students and staff members put on a musical performance featuring songs and dances in honor of the African American culture.

The performance was initially planned to be on Thursday, February 16, but due to weather concerns the school closed for the day. The following day, the students and staff were finally able to hold the rest of their events in honor of black history month including the performance.

Robinson Middle School’s assistant principal, Relyn Strom, said this event is a unique way to teach kids something they do not typically learn from in a textbook.

“It’s been amazing because a lot of the kids are learning, not all the history, but some history that they have never learned, like from the textbooks,” said Strom. “There are a lot of beautiful things that our community is doing to educate the youth and to appreciate and continue a lot of these songs and dances.”

Other events the school hosted this week include a roundtable discussion about community members’ life experiences on Monday, a poetry reading on Tuesday, and a superhero day on Wednesday.

