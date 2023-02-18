Marian Washington named 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Finalist

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas University basketball legend is a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Legendary women’s basketball coach Marian Washington is one the finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. The announcement was initially made on NBA TV.

Washington served as the Jayhawks’ head coach for 31 seasons. From 1973 to 2004, she led Kansas to a record of 560-363 — a .607 winning percentage and became the winningest coach in program history. In addition to basketball, Washington started KU’s intercollegiate women’s track and field program and served as the head coach during its first year. She was also the first Athletics Director for Women’s Athletics at the University of Kansas from 1974-79. Following her retirement from KU, Washington was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2004.

As a player, Washington played collegiately at West Chester State University. At West Chester, she was a member of the first women’s national championship team. Her team finished unbeaten and won the National Women’s Invitational Tournament in 1969.

Washington trailblazed outside of Lawrence as well. She was a member of the first women’s national championship team at West Chester University, the first black woman to play on the United States National Team (1969-71), the first African-American woman to coach a United States international team in 1982. She was also an assistant coach on the U.S.’s gold-medal winning team in 1996.

In January 2020, Kansas Athletics announced the creation of the Marian E. Washington Trailblazer Series. The series recognizes the notable achievements and accomplishments of African Americans who have helped shape the Jayhawk program. Each February, in conjunction with Black History Month, the endeavor chronicles several prominent African Americans and their impact on Kansas Athletics.

The University hosted the Marian E. Washington Legacy Reunion last November, celebrating Washington's accomplishments during her tenure with Kansas Athletics and her overall impact on women's athletics.

Washington’s KU coaching accolades

11 NCAA Tournament appearances

2 Sweet 16 appearances.

2 WNIT appearances

3 Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women Sectional finishes

7 league titles

6 conference tournament championships

3-time conference Coach of the Year

Big Eight recognition in 1992 and 1996

First Big 12 Coach of the Year in 1997

2003 Washington received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Black Coaches Association (BCA)

2-time BCA Coach of the Year (1992,1996)

First female to serve as president of the BCA as well as the first individual to serve consecutive terms as president of the organization.

Alongside Washington, the other 11 finalists include Jennifer Azzi, Gene Bess, Gary Blair, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich and Dwyane Wade.

The Class of 2023 announcement will be made on April 1. Enshrinement Weekend will follow on August 11-12 in Springfield, MA.

