Gov. Kelly, state lawmakers break ground on U.S. 69 express toll lane project

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Government officials and state leaders broke ground on what will soon be Kansas’ first express toll lane project.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office announced the official ground-breaking celebration for 69express. The Governor’s office expects the traffic on U.S. 69 to increase by 450% by 2050.

To proactively reduce the expected traffic congestion in the future, the Kansas Department of Transportation has decided to widen U.S. 69 in Overland Park from the south side of 151st St. to the north side of 103rd St. by adding two new lanes — one northbound and one southbound.

The project will include modifying the interchanges connected to U.S. 69 and a new interchange at 167th St. Governor Kelly’s office said the project will be funded in part through an infrastructure law passed in 2022.

“69Express will ensure that commuters can travel quickly and safely to their destinations and move freight efficiently throughout the state, further cementing Kansas as critical to interstate commerce,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This is a smart investment for our state, and I’m so glad we’re finally moving dirt and getting this done.”

At the ground-breaking ceremony, Gov. Kelly was joined by the Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt, 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids, along with other state and local representatives.

“We’re proud to support the Kansas Department of Transportation and its partners in investing to make one of the state’s busiest travel corridors safer for all users – whether they are moving freight or trying to get to work on time,” said Shailen Bhatt. “This project will improve safe travel and accommodate the growth needs of strong local economies throughout the entire Kansas City region.”

“Modernizing U.S. 69 has been a priority since my predecessor’s predecessor was in Congress, so it’s a true honor to stand beside Governor Kelly and our local leaders and break ground on this project,” Representative Davids said. “I’m proud to have voted to bring federal funding to this project and will continue partnering with state and local officials to ensure this is a success for our community.”

The construction was slated to start in spring 2023, and the express lanes are expected to open towards the end of 2025.

“KDOT and the Kansas Turnpike Authority are excited to get this first-of-its-kind project for Kansas underway,” Acting Secretary of Transportation Reed said. “69Express will help manage congestion and keep traffic moving in all directions well into the future.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly speaks at the official ground-breaking celebration for the state's upcoming toll project "69Express." (Governor Laura Kelly's Office)

