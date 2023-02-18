Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - Nine juveniles were injured in a late-night shooting Friday at a gas station in Columbus Georgia.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a unit was dispatched at about 10:11 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several gunshot victims and a large group of people. Authorities say nine victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals.

Police said all of the victims are under the age of 18, with the youngest being a 5-year-old boy and the eldest a 17-year-old boy. The other victims include a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys. Two 13-year-old girls were also injured in the shooting.

Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
Geary County sheriff's deputies arrested Destynee L. Thomas, of Topeka, late Thursday morning...
Topeka woman, 27, arrested in connection with fleeing and eluding on I-70
Topeka Police say a person arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night.
Topeka Police investigating Thursday night shooting
One person was seriously injured in a five-vehicle crash early Friday on eastbound Interstate...
One seriously injured Friday morning in 5-vehicle crash on I-70 in KCK
Manhattan High School
Manhattan High School goes into lockdown due to social media threat

Latest News

Homicide Investigation
Two suspects arrested in Crawford Co. homicide
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
FILE - Red Star chickens feed in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in...
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year
Teen killed in alleged DUI crash.
Teen killed in alleged DUI crash