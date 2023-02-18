Feline Dion is the purr-fect diva for your home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society continues to see high numbers of animals coming through its doors.

Feline Dion, a four-year-old tortoiseshell, is among them. Emi Griess with HHHS visited Eye on NE Kansas with Feline Dion. She described her as a cool kitty, a bit of a diva who likes to chill on laps and climb towers in the shelter’s cat sanctuary.

Griess said the shelter still has full kennels. With that in mind, they will continue to waive fees for reclaiming pets. She encourages anyone with a lost pet to visit the shelter and/or check the HHHS Lost & Found Pets page on Facebook as soon as possible to see if it may have been brought there. To reclaim a pet, be prepared to show ID and some proof the animal is yours, such as a photo.

In addition to waiving fees, the “My Furry Valentine” adoption specials continue. Most dogs are $50 to adopt, with most cats $14 through Feb. 28.

