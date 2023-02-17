Williams Magnet celebrates Black history Month with desserts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka school commemorated black history month at the table Friday.

Williams Magnet Science and Fine Arts School 5th graders hosted an event featuring desserts commonly made by African American families, including peach cobbler, sweet potato pie, and banana pudding. Teachers at the school say food is central to community and celebration.

“It’s a culture that we’re proud of,” Para Librarian Marie Carter said. “Food is when we gather around the table to commune with other family members, and we like to share things. These recipes come from way back and we’re sharing them with the students here at Williams Magnet.”

Next week Williams Magnet will host a living museum featuring artifacts from Africa, and a display commemorating school namesake Mamie Williams.

