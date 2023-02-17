Travis Kelce to host SNL episode soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce will be hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live pretty soon!

The Chiefs tight end broke the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. It appears his episode will be on March 4.

Tweets from the show’s official Twitter account confirm the news.

next shows!!! pic.twitter.com/N017yA23re — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2023

The musical guest will be Kelsea Ballerini, who is very excited. She is a country pop singer.

it’s not 7am and i’m not on a mountain with a view but i am in my living room screaming crying and throwing up. see you on march 4th pic.twitter.com/3cPd9wxAet — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 17, 2023

