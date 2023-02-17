Topeka Zoo’s new female tiger arrived

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has officially announced the arrival of its new female Sumatran Tiger.

The zoo announced that Kinleigh-Rose arrived on Wednesday, February 15, from Florida’s Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. According to the Topeka Zoo, Kinleigh-Rose received the name from a Jacksonville Zoo supporter, Karen Kaunitz, who, unfortunately, passed away last week.

“We know how integral our donors are to the work we accomplish within our own Zoo, so it’s always sad to lose part of our extended family,” says Brendan Wiley, CEO of the Topeka Zoo. “It’s a powerful reminder that while our conservation efforts are challenging, we can help save species from extinction with help and collaboration.”

As Kinleigh-Rose gets settled into her new home, the Topeka Zoo has already given Kinleigh-Rose a nickname for her — “Nisha.”

“Nisha” will be joining Thomas, who just recently arrived in Topeka from Kansas City on January 26.

Sumatran Tigers are currently listed as critically endangered — with what is believed to be less than 500 left in the wild, according to the Topeka Zoo. The two were paired together for breeding through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in an effort to increase the population of Sumatran Tigers.

“We’re so happy to announce that Nisha arrived safely on Wednesday and is doing fantastic,” said Shanna Simpson, Animal Curator. “She is a sweet tiger and is already very well-adjusted. Thomas and Nisha have seen and smelled each other from a distance, and we have seen positive behaviors between the two.”

The zoo says that if all goes well, and the weather permits it, guests might have a chance to see both tigers during the weekend of Feb. 18 and 19.

“We are extremely patient when it comes to introducing carnivores,” said Simpson. “Tigers are typically solitary animals in the wild, so we need to make sure we are abiding by recommendations from AZA and monitoring the cues from both Nisha and Thomas. We anticipate both tigers will be separate for some time, but there’s a good chance guests may see each in their own habitat soon.”

