Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library looks to community for next strategic plan

TSCPL starts its strategic planning process with a series of community meetings.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library wants to know what you want from them.

They’ll launch a strategic planning process next week. TSCPL CEO Marie Pyko visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how the process will work, and the importance of community input.

Pyko said the process starts with a series of community meetings next week. From there, they’ll hold focus groups, put out a community survey and work with a consultant. The goal is to have a new strategic plan developed by July.

The library last developed a strategic plan about 10 years ago. Pyko said much has changed since then, particularly when it comes to technology, and how the pandemic highlighted the digital divide.

Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library Strategic Planning Community Meetings

Mon, Feb 20 | 6-7pm | Antioch Missionary Baptist

Tue, Feb 21 | 6-7pm | Prince of Peace Lutheran

Wed, Feb 22 | 10:30-11:30am | The Edge at library

Wed, Feb 22 | 1:30-2:30pm | Washburn University

Thu, Feb 23 | 4-5pm | Sunrise Optimist

